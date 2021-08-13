August 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha, Sol de Janeiro & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in the market to try new products or you're running low on beauty essentials like mascara, moisturizer, setting spray, eye cream or your favorite nude eyeshadow, it's time to treat yourself. But, don't wait until you scrapped the last bit of product from the bottle to run to Sephora or Ulta!
Thankfully, there's a ton of new products that have launched this month for you to try. From liquid blushes to achieve the perfect rosy cheek to sultry lipsticks and glow-inducing palettes, August is not even halfway through and we've already been blessed with some pretty amazing products from cult-favorite beauty brands like Sol de Janeiro, Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha and more.
Below, we've rounded up the best beauty launches of the month so far. Make sure to keep checking back for more newness!
Sol de Janeiro Anitta x Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist
For Sol de Janeiro's first-ever celebrity partnership, they partnered with global superstar Anitta to create an irresistible fragrance that is pitch perfect. It offers an inviting blend of notes like fresh passion fruit nectar, pink patchouli, jasmine honey, vanilla and tiger orchid in full bloom to empower you to look and smell your best.
Elaluz by Camila Coelho Cali Queen Face Palette
Perfect for travel or everyday use, this all-in-one palette includes everything you need to achieve a summery glow. We love how the sunset-inspired highlighters, bronzers and blush are long-wearing and are also packed with skin-loving ingredients like squalane.
Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C Skinclarity Brightening Serum
Featuring powerhouse vitamin C from Spirulina, a blue-green algae with antioxidant properties, plus alguronic acid, marine ferment and a triple-action moisturizing complex, your skin will look brighter, more hydrated and radiant thanks to this serum.
Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum
Whether it's summer or winter, sunscreen is always needed. Besides providing broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection, we love how this dermatologist-tested sunscreen doesn't leave a pesky white cast and it's suitable for light and dark skin tones.
Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette
We are obsessed with this new nude eyeshadow palette from Charlotte Tilbury– it's perfection! Whether you're looking to swipe a little nude on for an everyday look or create a more intricate, sultry eye, this palette can do it all.
Peace Out Daily Repairing Moisturizer
If you love Peace Out's acne dots or Retinol Eye Stick, you'll love their latest release. Their new moisturizer is packed with bakuchiol, a ceramide complex and CoQ10 to help hydrate, protect from environmental aggressors and reduce the appearance of pores.
Black Opium Eau De Parfum Extreme
Yves Saint Laurent's cult-favorite fragrance just got an update, and we're here for it! Featuring warm and spicy notes like coffee, vanilla bourbon and jasmine, this fragrance is sure to become your go-to scent.
Brightwave Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream
We are loving this brightening eye cream from Kinship! It has the perfect texture and is packed with energizing ingredients like chaga mushroom, red algae and vitamin C ester. After a few weeks of testing, we're seeing our dark circles fade away.
Beautyblender Bounce™ Liquid Whip Cream Blush
You may know Beautyblender for their cult-favorite makeup sponges, but did you know they also make pretty great skincare and makeup products? Their latest beauty innovation is a liquid cream blush that comes in four shades to give you the perfect flush.
Power Flex Mascara
This vegan and cruelty free mascara has a dual-sided hybrid brush to help you achieve fuller-looking lashes. It also includes Moringa Oil to help strengthen, lengthen and moisturize!
Florence by mills Zero Chill Makeup Setting Spray
If you haven't yet tried Millie Bobby Brown's skincare line, florence by mills, you're missing out. Among her latest launches, we're loving this setting spray! It offers a cooling sensation, which makes it perfect for setting makeup and refreshing skin on hot summer days. Plus, it protects against damaging effects of artificial blue light.
The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick
Give your pout a boost with this intensely pigmented lipstick that offers a semi-matte finish. There are so many rich yet versatile shades to choose from.
Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment
Packed with Japanese indigo extract, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and Mondo grass root, this cream will help soothe, hydrate and balance skin, allowing you to wake up to more radiant skin.
