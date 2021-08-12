Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Connects With 9/11 Victims Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Nearly 20 years after 9/11 changed the lives of so many families, Theresa Caputo is eager to provide some hope and healing.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, TLC announced a brand-new special titled Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 that will see the psychic medium visiting New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa. to meet with families who lost loved ones during the terrorist attacks.
"I have to separate myself while I'm reading and not let my emotions in. I wasn't able to do that here," Theresa wrote on Facebook when announcing the news. "I'm so honored to have been given the privilege of being trusted to channel the souls of their loved ones."
In a sneak peek obtained by E! News, Theresa meets with the daughter of a flight attendant who was on Flight 11 when the plane crashed into the World Trade Center.
Later on, the medium travels to Pennsylvania, where she meets with family members who lost loved ones on Flight 93.
"I can't hear well," Theresa explained when approaching the scene. "It's almost...deafening and I believe that's the souls protecting me from what they went through."
Fans first met Theresa in 2011 when she kicked off Long Island Medium. The reality show chronicles the psychic medium's life as she delivers messages from Spirit in her New York hometown while also enjoying family time with her two grown children and ex-husband Larry Caputo. On Aug. 12, her daughter Victoria Caputo, 26, announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Michael Mastrandrea.
Although the reality star has faced skepticism from critics, Theresa was booked for two years before her first show ever aired. But for those fortunate to score a reading, the experience appears to be powerful.
As one woman explained in the upcoming special, "After meeting with Theresa, I feel like I'm born again."
Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 is set to premiere Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on TLC and Discovery+.