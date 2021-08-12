Mama June's Boyfriend Geno Doak Sentenced in Drug Possession Case

Mama June's boyfriend, Geno Doak, has finally been sentenced following his 2019 arrest for felony drug possession.
He and the TLC reality star were taken into custody in October 2019, after witnesses reported the pair got into a fight at an Alabama gas station. At the time, Geno and Mama June were both charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, with Geno additionally facing a charge of alleged domestic violence in the third degree.
They were each let out on bond and subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charges seven months after their arrest.
According to a plea agreement obtained by E! News, in April, Mama June, a.k.a. June Shannon, was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, court supervision and other conditions, like random drug screenings. Mama June's reaction was filmed as part of her WeTV reality series Mama June: Road to Redemption.
Now, Rod Giddens, Doak's attorney, confirms to E! News that his client was sentenced to 16 months. "Mr. Doak was placed in Community Corrections program," the lawyer states. "He is not in custody and has to report as directed. He is able to work and be at his own residence."
Additionally, Giddens, who also represents Mama June, tells E! News, "[Mama June] is completing Pre-Trial Diversion at which time all charges will be dismissed. She is doing everything required."
Per Doak's plea deal, which was obtained by E! News, the drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed and he will begin his two-year probation after he serves his 16 months. Additionally, Geno will have to undergo drug-addiction treatment.
In April, Mama June shared that she was seven months sober after spending $600,000 on drugs over a course of six months. At the time, she shared, "In a year we probably spent over a million dollars, because our habit was $3,500 to $4,000 a day."
While Geno joined her for the extent of her drug binge, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said she doesn't blame him for what happened. "It's not his fault that I had my addiction," Mama June explained. "I believe that during our addiction, both of us [were in] what I call our crazy state of mind and sometimes you got to love people through their addiction. He loved me through my addiction, and I've loved him through his addiction."
Additionally, she has made amends with her four daughters, including Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. In June, she reunited with all of her children for Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid's baby shower.
It's unclear whether Doak and Mama June are still dating.