Kit Harington Reveals How He Reacted to Modern Love's Game of Thrones Joke

Watch : Kit Harington Says a "GoT" Reference Sold Him on "Modern Love"

Jon Snow may know nothing, but Kit Harington knows a good joke when he hears it.

We're, of course, talking about the hilarious Game of Thrones reference in season two, episode three of Modern Love, titled "Strangers on a Train." In Harington's episode of the anthology series, his character, Michael has a meet-cute moment with medievalist Paula (Lucy Boynton) on, you guessed it, a train. When describing his new love interest's specialty to his brother Declan (Jack Reynor), the latter quips, "OK. So, like Game of Thrones and stuff?"

While Harington's character offers up a frustrated stare in response, the 34-year-old actor tells E! News that the line is actually the reason he signed on for Modern Love's new season. "No, that was in the script," he says on whether the moment was improvised by Reynor. "And it's one of the main reasons I did the piece. You know, I read that and I pissed myself laughing."

As E! News readers well know, Harington played prominent character Jon Snow on Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019.