Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Gingham Style: How to Put an Unexpected Twist on the Celeb-Worn Print

We've been influenced to rock the classic print with some modern styles.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 12, 2021 8:27 PMTags
Katie HolmesTina FeyReese WitherspoonLife/StyleKaley CuocoMindy KalingShoppingKate UptonHailey BieberShop With E!Katherine SchwarzeneggerShop FashionCharli D'AmelioDua LipaCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: Gingham TrendInstagram, Getty Images, Startraks Photo

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gingham is a classic that never goes out of style, but it's been especially popular with celebs recently. And there are just so many different ways to wear the print at every price point. Reese Witherspoon might as well be the queen of gingham, recently rocking a blue and white top and a pink gingham dress in addition to the other stylish gingham pieces that are available from her clothing line Draper James.

Mindy Kaling wore a two-piece blue and white gingham look. Dua Lipa put a streetwear spin on gingham with a red cropped jacket. Miranda Kerr looked radiant in a blue gingham sundressKatherine Schwarzenegger and her daughter twinned in pink gingham swimsuits. Kaley Cuoco and Unorthodox star Shira Haas wore yellow gingham prints this summer. Hailey Bieber posed in a yellow gingham bikini top for the June 2021 issue of Vogue

TikTok darling Charli D'Amelio mixed things up with a purple, gingham mini dress. Kate Upton looked adorable in a green, gingham mini dress. And, of course, you can't forget that classic black and white gingham. Tina Fey opted for black and white pantsuit while Katie Holmes stepped out in a classic summer dress. If you feel inspired to get your gingham on, we found some great pieces for you to shop.

read
All the Details on the Affordable Bag Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Have

Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt in Gingham

This gingham sweatshirt from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James is available in pink, navy, light blue, and yellow.

$74
Draper James

Draper James Reba Flutter Wrap Dress in Gingham Seersucker

Reese's brand has so many adorable gingham finds, especially this pink flutter dress.

$150
Draper James

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

2

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex Nic a Second Chance

Boohoo Gingham Tie Shoulder Plunge Maxi Dress

You can dress this gingham maxi dress up or down, effortlessly taking you from morning to night in pink, yellow, or black gingham prints.

$40
$16
Boohoo

Free People Honey Pleated Skirt

This Free People gingham mini is available in a few different colors. It's the perfect transitional piece to wear from summer into fall. Just pair it with some boots, tights, or a leather jacket and you'll be ready for cool weathe.

$60
Free People

Allegra K Women's A-Line Vintage Gingham Check Dress

You're going to want this vintage-looking dress in every color.

$30-$31
Amazon

Southern Tide Gingham Bandeau Bikini Top & High-Rise Bikini Bottoms

This bikini set is just so perfect for summer. The top's straps are adjustable and removable so you can get the most personalized fit possible. The bottoms are high-rise with full coverage at the back.

$55
$43 Top
Zappos
$55
$34 Bottom
Zappos

J. Crew Printed Road Trip Sneakers

These neon pink gingham sneakers are too cute to pass up, especially at this sale price.

$70
$30
J.Crew Factory

BP Smocked Gingham Crop Tank & Ruffle Trim Gingham Cotton Shorts

A two-piece outfit is always so clutch because you don't have to put in any effort planning your look. Plus, it just doesn't get any cuter than this pink crop top and ruffled shorts pairing.

$25 Top
Nordstrom
$39 Shorts
Nordstrom

Row A Gingham Smocked Romper

This sunny, yellow romper is the ultimate summer outfit.

$36
Nordstrom

Madewell Gingham Jacquard Tank Top & Gingham Jacquard Biker Shorts

Bring the gingham trend to the gym with this a top and biker shorts from Madewell.

$60
$48
Top
$60
$48
Shorts

Gingham Weekender Tote

These tote bags are great for your next weekend away.

$38
Etsy

Camixa Women's Gingham Shirt Checkered Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Plaid Top

You can never go wrong with a gingham button-up shirt. You can roll the sleeves up in warm weather and roll them back down when it starts to get chilly out. This one is available in a few different colors.

$40
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat

These ballet flats have more than 19,200 five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.

$19-$25
Amazon

Alo Vapor Splendor Gingham Bra & Vapor High-Waist Gingham Shorts- 2 Piece Set

This gingham workout set is engineered to lift, sculpt, contour & smooth. It's available in two shades of pink and a beautiful light blue.

$118
Alo

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired fashions, check out the lime green trend that Hailey, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, and Kendall Jenner recently rocked.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

2

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex Nic a Second Chance

4

Influencer Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma After Scooter Accident in Bali

5

Bachelorette's Justin Shares Why Blake's Journey Felt "Weird"