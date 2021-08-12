Chrishell Stause Slams Shia LaBeouf's "Comeback" Role After Abuse Allegations

Watch : FKA Twigs Details Alleged Abuse by Shia LaBeouf

Chrishell Stause is not buying what this Hollywood casting team is trying to sell.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, director Abel Ferrara revealed to Variety that Shia LaBeouf has accepted a role in his upcoming movie.

"We're doing a film about Padre Pio, he's a monk from Puglia," Abel shared with the publication. "It's set in Italy right after World War I. He's now a saint, he had stigmata. He was also in the middle of a very heavy political period in world history. He was very young before he became a saint, so Shia LaBeouf is going to play the monk."

After Chrishell saw a tweet that said Abel was pursuing Shia for the movie, she couldn't stay quiet online. "Shoots dogs. Beats women. Ummmm I'm gonna pass," she wrote. "Glad he got a Comeback Role though." The Oppenheim Group realtor also added the confused emoji.

In a lawsuit filed in December 2020, FKA twigs accused Shia of "relentless abuse" during their relationship. In addition, the singer-songwriter alleged that Shia bragged about shooting dogs around Los Angeles to prepare for a role.