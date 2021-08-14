Cheat Sheet: Stars Keep Talking About Their Bathing Habits & Friends Duo Deny They're Lobsters

Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

"She is not where she should have been at all. She has a Kohl's line—great, whatever," Montag said. "But she should be a hundred-millionaire—are you kidding me? Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator—no one even gets the narrator show. She should be so rich."

Montag then went on to accuse Conrad of treating her like "a dog" during their time on The Hills together over her relationship with now-husband Spencer Pratt.

"When that whole Spencer thing happened, she's like, 'If you date Spencer, you're off the show,'" Montag claimed. "How dare you, and I'm not your dog. Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn't mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don't appreciate that."

While Conrad has yet to comment, we're pretty sure she doesn't want to forgive Montag, but definitely wants to forget this ever happened.