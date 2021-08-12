Meghan King's Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Is Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor

Watch : Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence Amid Jim's Cheating Scandal

Third time's a home run for Jim Edmonds?

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Kortnie O'Connor announced that she is engaged to the retired MLB star, who is the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King. Alongside a photo of herself showing off an engagement ring, the athlete's new fiancée wrote, "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie."

This will mark the third marriage for Jim. The news comes more than two months after Meghan, 36, told Us Weekly that she and her ex, who share three children, finalized their divorce following their 2019 split. The 51-year-old's engagement to Kortnie, 36, also comes more than a year after the reality star said on her Intimate Knowledge podcast that she found out Jim was dating one of her former friends with whom they had had a threesome in the early days of their marriage, an allegation he later denied.