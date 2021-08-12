Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With "Bummed Out" Bikini Photo

Watch : Blake Lively Has Been Doing THIS for Ryan Reynolds for Years!

Blake Lively is making quite the splash in promoting her man, Ryan Reynolds.



The Gossip Girl alum made waves with her latest post shared to Instagram Stories—and of course, it had everything to do with Free Guy star and her husband of almost 10 years, Ryan. In the snap shared on Aug. 12, the 33-year-old actress donned a lightly colored printed two-piece bikini as she showed off her beach-ready bum. Alongside the must-see photo, Blake proving that she may know a thing or two about puns, wrote, "Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed."



And for a little extra flair, Blake also added a gif of her other half making a very shocking facial expression.



Fans of the couple will know that two are always game to support each other in the best (often most hilarious or cheeky) way possible. Case in point: when the pair—who have three daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1—stepped out to the red-carpet premiere of Free Guy in New York City on Aug. 3, Ryan seized the opportunity to jokingly let the world know that the movie wasn't the only thing to celebrate that night.