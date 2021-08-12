Bachelor NationTV ScoopCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Madewell's Bestselling Jeans Got An Upgrade & We're Obsessed

The fashion retailer made their Perfect Vintage Jean even more perfect by giving customers the option to rock a high-rise straight leg version.

By Emily Spain Aug 12, 2021 7:08 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It would be an understatement to say Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jean is popular. Every other a minute, a pair of these super flattering jeans is sold! 

This week, Madewell gave the iconic denim style an upgrade by releasing the Perfect Vintage High-Rise Straight Jean. The new style, which is available in petite, tall, plus and regular fits, offers a subtly tapered leg, the right amount of stretch and Madewell's signature magic pockets. And if you are the kind of person who needs options like us, the flattering silhouette comes in four washes fit for everyday wear.

Below, check out the jeans that will make you look snatched!

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Fitzgerald Wash

This light wash will seamlessly take you from summer to fall. 

$128
Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Cosner Wash

Inspired by '90s supermodel denim, these light black wash jeans will look great with a graphic tee or blouse.

$128
Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Moultrie Wash

Perfect for everyday wear, the wash on this pair can be dressed up or down.

$128
Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Reinhart Wash

We are suckers for distressed jeans! This pair is perfect for a casual off-duty look.

$135
Madewell

