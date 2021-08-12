Bachelor NationTV ScoopCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Listen Up, Upper East Siders: More Gossip Girl Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Think

We know you love us, but you'll love us even more when you find out when Gossip Girl is set to return. XOXO, E! News.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 12, 2021 5:53 PMTags
TVGossip GirlHBOCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

When can you expect more Gossip Girl? That's one secret we'll never tell—just kidding!

On Thursday, Aug. 12, HBO Max announced that part two of their successful reboot will drop this November. And the second half of season one will include six episodes featuring all sorts of Upper East Side drama.

The new iteration of Gossip Girl follows half-sisters Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya Jane Lott (Whitney Peak) as they try to reconnect after years of being kept apart by their fathers. However, the reunion isn't without some bumps in those tricky cobblestone Manhattan streets as Zoya finds herself falling for Julien's boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown). And that's just one of the love triangles!

High school sweethearts Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) both were unfaithful at different times with friend Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty). To make matters worse, a new Gossip Girl—or Girls rather—is on the scene keeping the kids of Constance Billard and St. Jude's on their designer shoe-clad toes.

photos
Gossip Girl Cast: Where Are They Now?

We're, of course, talking about the teachers reviving the Gossip Girl moniker to humble their ego-filled students. In fact, per HBO Max, the revived series "explores just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

However, there are plenty of Easter eggs to enjoy from the original series. We've heard mentions of Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), Dan (Penn Badgley), Nate (Chace Crawford) and Chuck (Ed Westwick). Plus, Georgina Sparks' son Milo, who was just an infant in the original show, and Nelly Yuki (Yin Chang) have already popped up in part one.

HBO Max

So, just imagine which of the scandalous elite will make an appearance in part two. While we wait for more specifics on the second half of season one, get a refresher on where've you seen the new stars before below!

Colleen Hayes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Emily Alyn Lind

Before she was playing Audrey Hope in the new iteration of Gossip GirlEmily Alyn Lind was a child actress playing the younger version of Emily VanCamp's character on Revenge. If you don't recognize the actress from Revenge, you may know her from the other projects listed on her extensive resume, including The BabysitterDoctor SleepThe Babysitter: Killer Queen and Code Black.

Allyson Riggs via Getty Images; Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max
Eli Brown

We'd be lying if we said it didn't take a quick google search to figure out why Eli Brown, who plays Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV on Gossip Girl, looked so familiar. However, once we clicked onto his IMDB page, we realized we were more familiar with Eli's career than we thought. Specifically, Eli was one of the leads in the short-lived Pretty Little Liars spinoff, titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. We also watched him in Guy Ritchie's 2021 action film, Wrath of Man.

Netflix; Gotham/GC Images
Whitney Peak

You'll get chills when you learn who Whitney Peak played before taking on Zoya Lott in the new Gossip Girl series. We're, of course, talking about her role as Judith in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. You may've also spotted her as Alpha Jessica in the Apple TV+ mystery drama, Home Before Dark.

Ed Herrera via Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Thomas Doherty

If you've ever turned on Disney Channel, there's a chance you've spotted Thomas Doherty, who is now playing Max Wolfe on Gossip Girl. Specifically, Thomas is best known for his work as Harry Hook in the Descendants TV film series and as Sean Matthews in The Lodge. He also had a recurring role on Legacies before booking GG.

Facebook Watch; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jordan Alexander

It's safe to say that Jordan Alexander landed a star-making role when she booked Gossip Girl. However, before playing Julien Calloway on GG, Jordan was a part of the main cast for Sacred Lies, a Facebook Watch series. 

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images
Evan Mock

You may not recognize Evan Mock from prior television projects, but you will likely know him from his Instagram account as it has over half-a-million followers. Evan is a model and a skateboarder from Hawaii. You've likely seen him in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Lanvin, Saint Laurent and more. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Zión Moreno

Zión Moreno may not be a household name yet, but she's no stranger to TV. Prior to playing Luna La in 2021's Gossip Girl, she starred in Netflix's Mexican teen drama Control Z as Isabela de la Fuente. Being an openly transgender actress, Zión is a big advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Instagram; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Savannah Lee Smith

Savannah Lee Smith may be a newcomer with Gossip Girl being her television debut, but she's already making a splash online. With over 22,000 followers on Instagram and a profile by Wonderland, the new actress appears to be an It-girl in the making.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images
Tavi Gevinson

Before she filled Gossip Girl's designer shoes, Tavi Gevinson gained notoriety at age 12 thanks to her fashion blog, Style Rookie. As she hit her teenage years, Tavi pivoted her focus and launched Rookie, an online magazine that discussed everything from pop culture to feminism. Rookie shut down in November 2018 after seven years.

As for her performance credits, you may've spotted Tavi in Scream Queens, Broadway's The Crucible, Parenthood and more.

Kobal/Shutterstock; Jim Spellman/Getty Images
Kristen Bell

The OG Gossip Girl! For the 2021 reboot, Kristen Bell once more lent her voice to the all-knowing truth teller. In addition to narrating the original CW series, Kristen is known for her roles in blockbuster films and hit TV shows, including Frozen, The Good Place, Veronica Mars, Bad Moms, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and House of Lies.

Gossip Girl is available to stream on HBO Max.

