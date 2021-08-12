Listen Up, Upper East Siders: More Gossip Girl Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Think

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

When can you expect more Gossip Girl? That's one secret we'll never tell—just kidding!

On Thursday, Aug. 12, HBO Max announced that part two of their successful reboot will drop this November. And the second half of season one will include six episodes featuring all sorts of Upper East Side drama.

The new iteration of Gossip Girl follows half-sisters Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya Jane Lott (Whitney Peak) as they try to reconnect after years of being kept apart by their fathers. However, the reunion isn't without some bumps in those tricky cobblestone Manhattan streets as Zoya finds herself falling for Julien's boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown). And that's just one of the love triangles!

High school sweethearts Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) both were unfaithful at different times with friend Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty). To make matters worse, a new Gossip Girl—or Girls rather—is on the scene keeping the kids of Constance Billard and St. Jude's on their designer shoe-clad toes.