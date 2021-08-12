Rosie O'Donnell's 21-Year-Old Son Blake Is All Grown Up

Watch : Rosie O'Donnell on New "View" Cohosts

Rosie O'Donnell's latest Instagram post has people feeling a certain way. That would be...old!

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 59-year-old comedienne, actress and former The View co-host shared rare photos of her son and middle child Blake, now 21 years old, appearing with her, his little sister Dakota, a.k.a. Dax, 8, and his girlfriend, Teresa.

"We r family," Rosie captioned the post.

One person commented, "Wow, Blake is so grown!! He's got us all feeling our age!!"

"Oh, man! Blake I remember when you were born!" another user wrote. "Beautiful family Rosie!"

Rosie welcomed Blake in December 1999. He was born one month premature, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces, People reported at the time. "The baby is very healthy," the actress told the outlet. "He's half-Italian, half hodge-podge."

In addition to Blake, Rosie and former partner Kelli Carpenter are also parents to son Parker, 26, and daughters Chelsea, 24, and Vivienne, 18. On her Instagram page, Rosie often shares pics of Dakota, her daughter with late ex-wife Michelle Rounds, and occasionally images of her older kids, as well as her grandkids and Chelsea's daughters, Skylar and baby Riley.