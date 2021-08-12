Madonna and Guy Richie's Son Rocco Looks Just Like Dad in Rare Birthday Photos

Watch : Madonna Accused of Photoshopping Her Head Onto Fan's Body in 2015

The Material Girl is now mom to a fully grown man! Madonna's sweet birthday shoutout to son Rocco Ritchie proves she's still crazy for him.



Madge sent her best birthday wishes to her son—dad is Madonna's ex Guy Ritchie—in a sweet tribute on social media. The heartwarming Aug. 11 Instagram post featured the now 21-year-old in a series of photos throughout the years, including a few pics of the two together. In one black-and-white snap, the pop star and mom of six is seen cradling a young Rocco. In another, Rocco sports cute pigtails while striking a pose with his mom peeking out from behind him.



"Happy Birthday Rocco!!," Madonna captioned the post, adding, "We have been on many trips together around the world...But the greatest journey I have taken with you is the one inside my [heart emoji]. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and always."



The family portraits aren't just adorable, they also have fans doing a double take: The model is a mini me of his movie-director dad!