Jake Johnson Weighs in on "Intense" Co-Star Tom Cruise's Leaked Tirade

Watch : Tom Cruise, Christian Bale & More Celebrity On-Set Meltdowns

Working with Tom Cruise can be risky business, something his co-star Jake Johnson knows firsthand.

The veteran action was infamously caught on tape yelling at crew members on the London set of Mission: Impossible 7 over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols, as heard in a leaked, expletive-filled recording posted by The Sun in December. In the audio, which went viral, Cruise complained about a lack of social distancing and told the alleged offenders, "If you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired."

"He's an intense guy," Johnson, who worked with the actor in the 2017 movie The Mummy, told Matt Wilstein on the writer's Daily Beast podcast The Last Laugh in an episode released on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The New Girl alum continued about Cruise, "In terms of a filmmaker, he wants to entertain an audience and if you're not all about that, you're going to get knocked off the bronco. Because he is there to entertain an audience and he's willing to really put himself in harm's way to do it."