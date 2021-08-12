See Courteney Cox Hilariously Take Over a Friends Studio Tour

Watch : Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

Want the ultimate Friends tour? Just ask Courteney Cox.

The Emmy nominee took a break from filming her new Starz series Shining Veil on Aug. 11 to give fans a behind-the-scenes tour down memory lane. "Here I am on the backlot of Warner Bros. filming my show, Shining Veil," Cox explained in the Instagram video. "There's definitely a lot of time in between set-ups, but I don't get bored. I see opportunity all around."

Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" starts playing as a montage featuring Cox working craft services and giving co-star Greg Kinnear a COVID test. Cox even takes over a studio tour!

"We're at stage five, which is right here on our right," Cox tells fans. "This is where Friends started in 1994, and is now occupied by a show called Shining Veil, starring me."

She then successfully parks the huge tour van after a close call with another vehicle. Cox captioned the sweet video, "Work work work."