The Crown’s Emma Corrin Reflects on “Scary” Journey After Coming Out as Queer

Emma Corrin is opening up after coming out as queer.
The Crown star, who played Princess Diana in the hit series, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Aug. 12 to share an interview clip where they explained that it was their "first time addressing queerness and my journey on tv." And though they admitted it was "scary," it was also so important to them, Emma said, noting, "visibility is key."
In the interview, the 25-year-old star reflected on their experience with ITV News Granada host Victoria Grimes. Reinforcing the importance of visibility and talking about meaningful issues, Emma told Victoria, "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet."
Referring to Emma's recent posts on Instagram, in which the star updated their bio to include she/they pronouns and shared photos using a chest binder, they continued, "When I started posting about it, it felt very scary and revealing and I wasn't sure if it was the right thing to do. But the feeling I've got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful."
Among their most open moments was a July 5 post in which the Emmy nominee shared a photo of themselves wearing a chest binder, meant to create the appearance of a flatter chest.
Revealing the photos were taken previously, Emma wrote, "Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon," adding, "It's all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that's ok! Embrace it."
Tons of fans and fellow celebs commented with words of encouragement and love on the post, with 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, who came out as transgender in July, adding powerful words of support for Emma, writing, "I love you so much."