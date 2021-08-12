The Crown’s Emma Corrin Reflects on “Scary” Journey After Coming Out as Queer

Watch : "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

Emma Corrin is opening up after coming out as queer.



The Crown star, who played Princess Diana in the hit series, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Aug. 12 to share an interview clip where they explained that it was their "first time addressing queerness and my journey on tv." And though they admitted it was "scary," it was also so important to them, Emma said, noting, "visibility is key."



In the interview, the 25-year-old star reflected on their experience with ITV News Granada host Victoria Grimes. Reinforcing the importance of visibility and talking about meaningful issues, Emma told Victoria, "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet."