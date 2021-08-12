Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth About His Shaved Head and Fans Have Thoughts

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Reveals SHOCKING New Bald Look

Things have been getting hairy after Machine Gun Kelly dropped his latest music video.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 31-year-old rocker released the video for "papercuts," the first single from his forthcoming album Born With Horns. The day prior, MGK had teased the release by posting an image of himself with a large tattoo on his shaved head, but the new video revealed he was actually wearing a bald cap and still retained his signature blonde locks.

After he shared the video to social media, fans responded with plenty of praise for the rock-forward sound but were also understandably surprised to realize he had pulled a fast one.

"So he never shaved his hair off then lol? We all got baited hard," one fan tweeted. Another follower wrote, "We knew you didn't cut your f--king hair [skull emoji]."

A different individual posted about the video, "iconic as always [I love you and sparkling heart emojis]. (also might of said 'oh thank god' when you took off the bald cap lmao)."