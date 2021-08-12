Lisa Rinna Gives the Most Relatable Answer When Asked About Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: A Dating Timeline

Lisa Rinna loves to say exactly what's on her mind at all times—except, it seems, when it comes to one particular topic.

The 58-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills visited Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Aug. 11. As to be expected, host Andy Cohen just had to get her newest thoughts on the fact that daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Scott Disick is stronger than ever, although the question didn't come until just before the end of the episode.

After trolling Lisa with a cardboard cutout of the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, the host then asked the actress the question on everyone's mind regarding her 20-year-old daughter, who she shares with husband Harry Hamlin.

"What is your latest processing of your daughter dating Scott Disick?," Andy asked.

This caused Lisa to pointedly clear her throat before smiling and replying, "What do you think?" She enjoyed a hearty chuckle, seemingly leading viewers to assume there was plenty that would go unsaid during this segment.