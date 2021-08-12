Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hilariously Address Uproar Over Their Kids' Bathing Habits

Have we been Punk'd?
After sparking the Great Bathing Debate (TM), Ashton Kutcher is giving into peer pressure and finally—wait for it—washing his children! Blasphemy!
The Two and a Half Men alum posted a barely believable video of himself and wife Mila Kunis in the bathroom (fully clothed), showing the glassy shower door covered with steam. "It's water! It's water," Mila explained.
"You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?" Ashton teased, playing into the drama that arose after he revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that the couple only bathes their kids—Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4—when they're super stinky.
"Here's the thing—if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point," he quipped. Mila confessed, "I don't wash my body with soap every day... But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles."
But on Aug. 11, Ashton admitted that "this bathing thing is out of hand."
In his Instagram video, fans watched him continue his antics by asking his wife of six years, "Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What's going on?" Mila stated the obvious: "We're bathing our children."
It seems the internet's collective gasp has made the family change up their bath time routine. Either that, or their lack of bathing has been slightly exaggerated. Ashton joked this is actually "the fourth time this week" their kids have been cleaned. Mila giggled, "It's too much."
"Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?" he added sarcastically, while his That '70s Show co-star face palmed and laughed.
During last month's podcast episode, Ashton claimed that washing your body with a bar of soap every day will get rid of "all the natural oil on your skin." He called it "insane," sharing, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever."
For her part, Mila explained her habit stemmed from her childhood. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child," she said, "so I didn't shower very much anyway."
Her Bad Moms co-star Kristen Bell later weighed in on the discussion. She agreed, saying, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
