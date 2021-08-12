You'll Never Guess Which Iconic Look Bella Hadid Says She's "Embarrassed" By

Watch : Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic

Bella Hadid may look like a million dollars, but that doesn't mean she always feels that way.

The 24-year-old model spoke candidly to Vogue about the insecurities she felt as she began her career in 2015, recalling how "nervous" she was to appear in front of cameras in heavy makeup.

She specifically remembered going to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, humbly saying that the Alexandre Vauthier design is "apparently a very iconic red dress moment."

"I was nervous in this dress. I look very sexual and all of these things," Bella recalled. "I was still nervous by cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit."

Despite the prestige of walking a Cannes red carpet, in Alexandre Vauthier no less, the model shared, "I kind of get embarrassed by this moment still, even though this dress is gorgeous. It's just, again, this doesn't feel so much like me and I think that this was the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees in me."