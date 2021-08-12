All the Details on G-Eazy's New Romance With Josie Canseco

Watch : G-Eazy & Ashley Benson Break Up After Less Than 1 Year Together

It seems there's no limit to where things could be heading for new couple G-Eazy and Josie Canseco.

Multiple sources exclusively confirm to E! News that the two stars are newly dating, following the pair having recently been spotted getting cozy during a number of public outings.

"G-Eazy and Josie have known each other for a while now and have been seeing each other recently," shares an insider connected to the "No Limit" rapper. "It's casual, but they've been spending time together. G definitely likes being with her, and they have a connection, but he does not want to commit and be in a relationship right now."

The source continues, "He has a lot of work commitments and is focused on that. He and Josie are definitely having fun, but he's not settling down anytime soon."

A different source tells E! News that the twosome is no longer trying to keep their romance under wraps. Indeed, they attended Revolve's Fourth of July party at hotspot Nobu Malibu earlier this summer, and later that month, they enjoyed some PDA during a night out at No Vacancy bar in Hollywood.