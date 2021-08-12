Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Finalists: The Complete List

Watch : Bad Bunny Tells Why His Music Appeals to Everyone at BBMAs

The Billboard Latin Music Awards is saying "I Like It" to Bad Bunny, who is set to reign supreme at the 2021 award show after scoring the most nominations of any artist.

Billboard and Telemundo announced the finalists of the annual event on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Puerto Rican rapper clocks in at 22 total nominations, thanks to his albums El Último Tour del Mundo, YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban a Salir.

Bad Bunny is followed by Maluma with 11 and J Balvin with nine. All three are in the running for Artist of the Year. Other superstars with multiple nominations include Karol G, Anuel AA and Black Eyed Peas, who each have eight nods.

Selena Gomez earned some well-deserved attention with three noms, after releasing the Spanish-language album Revelación in March. As for crossover artists, The Weeknd—who released the smash "Hawái" with Maluma—is a finalist in seven categories, while Nicki Minaj received six nods for collaborating with Karol on "Tusa."