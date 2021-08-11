Lil Nas X Reveals He's in a Relationship and Thinks "This Is the One"

Watch : Lil Nas X Fires Back After Criticism for Kissing Male Dancer

Lil Nas X has a new special someone to cozy up to and watch the sun go down.

In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he has found love. "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones," the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" singer said. "A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot."

Now, though, he says, "I've found someone special," adding, "I think this is the one. I can't explain it—it's just a feeling."

Lil Nas X, who came out as gay two years ago, rose to fame in 2019 with the single "Old Town Road." Before that hit, he was known on the internet for being a Nicki Minaj supporter, with a Twitter stan account boasting more than 100,000 followers. Choosing to come out while he was bursting onto the music scene was something he wanted to do for the greater LGBTQ+ community.

"That was a heavy month," the rapper said. "I definitely knew that I would lose a lot of the fans that I was gaining, but I also knew that others would [be supportive]."

And there was another plus side—it helped him with his music.