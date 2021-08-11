Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Son Chet Stands By Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Warning: Doctors are likely going to disagree with this argument.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Chet Hanks took to Instagram and double downed on his stance that the COVID-19 vaccine isn't for him.
"I'm going to keep this real simple for you guys, real simple," he told his 530,000 followers. "Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I'm not going to get the vaccine…I have the right to not get that s--t. I wanted to, but my immune system said it's good. It doesn't need to be tampered with. It said it's good."
Chet continued, "Let's be real. 99% of you mother--kers wouldn't use a shampoo that isn't FDA approved, but you're willing to get some experimental government injection."
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. In addition, the government agency said millions of people in the United States have received the shot "under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history."
But according to Chet, he doesn't want to take advantage of the free vaccine currently available to individuals over 12 years old.
"There's more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you," he claimed. "If the aliens are out there, I'm ready for you to come get me. Let's get the f--k out of here or am I going to need my vaccine papers. "
Back in March 2020, Chet's parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia. The actor was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic when he began experiencing symptoms.
"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Tom shared on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
More than 617,000 Americans have died after contracting the coronavirus. And as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States, health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci are urging those eligible to get vaccinated.
"It is, as we've said, a pandemic and outbreak of the unvaccinated," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on Meet the Press on Aug. 8. "If you are vaccinated, you are very well protected against getting infected."
Ultimately, Chet isn't changing his mind just yet. As he said in a previous Instagram video, "THE VACCINE SHOULD BE A CHOICE NOT A REQUIREMENT TO PERFORM OUR BASIC RIGHTS YEAH I SAID IT !!!!! BE AS MAD AS YOU WANT IDGAF !!!!"