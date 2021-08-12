How to Get Bombshell Hair in 5 Minutes According to Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Tired of throwing your hair up into a top knot to save time? We feel you.
Although opting for updos may save you time, your locks deserve to been seen every once in a while, especially for date nights and other special occasions. What if we told you that you could get bombshell hair in roughly the same amount of time it would take you to do your regular go-to hairdo? Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton whose client roster includes celebs like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa is here to help you do just that!
Today, the hair guru is blessing us with a tutorial on how to achieve sexy, voluminous hair in under five minutes. Yes, you read that right! For his step-by-step process and the products you need to get red carpet-ready locks, scroll below!
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Step 1: "I start prepping the hair by applying XL Bombshell Volumizer at the roots when the hair is wet. It's a different volumizer than the ones of the past because it gives you big bouncy hair but with none of the drying, sticky stiff feel of volumizers of the past."
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Step 2: "Blow dry the hair."
Velcro Hair Rollers
Step 3: "When hair is dry put the velcro rollers in - these are old school and so easy to work with. Don't bother doing it from the beginning when the hair is wet - it's a waste of time."
RAINCRY Smooth 2.0 Plus Pure Bristle Brush
Step 4: "Take out rollers - brush out and you'll start to see the explosion of big sexy J.Lo "superbowl-esque" hair."
For more hair tips and tutorials from Chris, you can check out his YouTube channel or sign up for his upcoming Master Class! While we are on the topic of getting red carpet ready hair, we rounded up the Color Wow products our team swears by!
Dream Cocktail - Coconut-Infused
This is magic in a bottle! Featuring a moisturizing blend of ingredients, a little bit of this leave-in treatment will help turn your dull, dry or dehydrated hair into a silky mane that everyone envies.
Root Cover Up
Need a root touch up but can't make it to the salon? This kit will help cover grey and dark hairs while thickening hairlines.
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Chris also counts on this mini Keratin treatment to create glass-like hair styles for his celeb clients. All you have to do is spray on damp hair and blow dry to activate.
Money Masque Deep Hydrating Hair Treatment
Chris Appleton's Money Masque is totally worth the hype! Take it from us, we have gone through several! Packed with mediterranean-derived marine actives, this hair mask delivers super-glossy, supple, and expensive-looking hair. We love using this mask because you can feel a difference after every use, and you only have to leave it on for three to five minutes!
Speed Dry Blow Dry Spray
This spray talks the talk and can walk the walk! It truly does speed up drying times while providing protection from heated styling tools.
