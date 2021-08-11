Monica Lewinsky & Linda Tripp Face Off in Tense Impeachment: American Crime Story Teaser

Watch : Ryan Murphy Teases "American Crime Story" Future Seasons

It was a scandal that rocked the nation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, FX released a gripping new teaser for the highly anticipated return of American Crime Story. As E! News readers well know, season three of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series, titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, unpacks the inappropriate relationship between former President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In the just-released teaser, whistleblower Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) faces off against Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) in a West Wing hallway as tense sound bites play.

"The president kissed me," the giddy young intern notes.

Eager for more information, Tripp commands, "Tell me everything."

As Lewinsky declares her love for the president, Tripp advises the lovestruck intern to keep "the blue dress," adding, "It would be smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession."

It's clear these women have different intentions, with Lewinsky even panicking, "I promised him that I would not tell anyone."