Christina Applegate Gets Support From Selma Blair After Sharing Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate Reveals MS Diagnosis

Selma Blair is offering Christina Applegate support after the Dead to Me actress shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Christina shared the news on Monday, Aug. 9, writing on Twitter, "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do," she continued. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

Selma, who starred alongside Christina in the 2002 film The Sweetest Thing, replied to Christina's message, "Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."

And Christina confirmed their kiddos are offering support in their own unique way, joking, "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun."