Christina Applegate Gets Support From Selma Blair After Sharing Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Selma Blair is offering Christina Applegate support after the Dead to Me actress shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
Christina shared the news on Monday, Aug. 9, writing on Twitter, "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."
"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do," she continued. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."
Selma, who starred alongside Christina in the 2002 film The Sweetest Thing, replied to Christina's message, "Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."
And Christina confirmed their kiddos are offering support in their own unique way, joking, "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun."
The actresses formed a strong friendship when filming the romantic comedy in 2001, but it's their sons who brought them together more recently. In 2018, they told Entertainment Weekly that they continue to see each other because of their sons, adding that they don't see co-star Cameron Diaz enough.
Selma previously told E! News that having a "mom community" is so important, especially in Hollywood. She shared, "I've been around this town for so long, all the moms have kind of grown up here, gotten more mature here, so now no matter what, we all support each other. It just happens."
And her friendships with other Hollywood moms grew stronger after sharing her struggles with the autoimmune disease. The Cruel Intentions actress jokingly told Vanity Fair in 2019 that opening up about her diagnosis helped her "reconnect with so many people who thought I would drop dead soon," naming Kris Jenner, Marc Jacobs and Amy Schumer as some of those individuals.
Christina is seeing the same outpouring of support from friends and co-stars. Josh Gad tweeted, "I don't know a stronger, braver and more courageous person than
@1capplegate - she will not be defined by this diagnosis and she will overcome any obstacle thrown her way. Asking everyone to send lots of love and positivity my friend's way."
Applegate previously battled breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2008.