Why Michael Consuelos Won't Post Thirst Traps Like Parents Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Watch : Michael Consuelos Talks Riverdale Return & Working With Dad Mark

Michael Consuelos may have inherited his father Mark Consuelos' good looks and killer smile, but there's one thing this mini-me refuses to do like his dad.

During the Aug. 11 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Michael admitted that it's both a "blessing and a curse to have young parents" like Mark and Kelly Ripa.

"It's a blessing because you get to spend more time with them," Michael exclusively shared. "It's a curse because they post stuff like this."

From sexy shirtless snaps of Mark to a cheeky pic of Kelly's rear, this A-list couple is still going strong after 25 years together. But sometimes their steamy IG photos prove to be too much for their kids!

"I'm a pretty reserved and private guy, and I think that's the very reason why is because I've seen this nonsense and I want no part of it, honestly," Michael joked, explaining why he doesn't share sexy photos on social media.

He also had to cope with mom Kelly playing dad Mark's mistress on Riverdale. "I mean, it's pretty weird," Michael admitted. "That was a couple seasons back, but it was still really surreal and strange. I don't know how I feel about it."