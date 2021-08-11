Why Michael Consuelos Won't Post Thirst Traps Like Parents Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Michael Consuelos may have inherited his father Mark Consuelos' good looks and killer smile, but there's one thing this mini-me refuses to do like his dad.
During the Aug. 11 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Michael admitted that it's both a "blessing and a curse to have young parents" like Mark and Kelly Ripa.
"It's a blessing because you get to spend more time with them," Michael exclusively shared. "It's a curse because they post stuff like this."
From sexy shirtless snaps of Mark to a cheeky pic of Kelly's rear, this A-list couple is still going strong after 25 years together. But sometimes their steamy IG photos prove to be too much for their kids!
"I'm a pretty reserved and private guy, and I think that's the very reason why is because I've seen this nonsense and I want no part of it, honestly," Michael joked, explaining why he doesn't share sexy photos on social media.
He also had to cope with mom Kelly playing dad Mark's mistress on Riverdale. "I mean, it's pretty weird," Michael admitted. "That was a couple seasons back, but it was still really surreal and strange. I don't know how I feel about it."
The NYU Tisch School of the Arts alum reprised his role playing a young Hiram Lodge in season five of the hit CW drama.
"I mean, it was such a treat," Michael reflected. "I was pretty surprised because I had a tertiary part in the previous episode. They gave me a lot to do this time. They had a lot of faith in me. It really was a gift to be back. I'm psyched."
Plus, his similarities to his father came in handy on set!
"Hiram and my dad are pretty different people all together, but I think I was able to get his mannerisms a bit quicker because I've been around him so much," he continued. "There's bits of my dad in Hiram that I was able to harp on. Hiram is someone who sounds like he knows what he's talking about and so is my dad, and I feel like my voice is that with a little bit less confidence, so I had to inject some of my dad's confidence into my lines just to give it that Hiram oomph."
Watch the adorable interview to hear how Michael found his passion for acting!