The Bachelorette Winner Blake Moynes Reveals the One Thing He Regrets

Watch : How Blake Really Feels About Katie & Greg's Bachelorette Fight

Not quite happily ever after.

The Bachelorette winner Blake Moynes may have found his soulmate in fiancée Katie Thurston but Blake regrets a pretty major part of his proposal. The newly engaged couple exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 11 that they would like to delete a certain aspect of Blake popping the question.

"I can't give you what you came here for, because you deserve a lot more than that," Blake previously told Katie before getting down on one knee. And yes, she thought he was leaving her at the altar after a cryptic statement like that!

She revealed that her heart "dropped" when Blake told her that. "My reaction was very genuine," the marketing manager exclusively revealed this morning.

However, Katie and Blake don't have any plans to tie the knot just yet. "We haven't even talked wedding," Katie continued. "This is truly the first week we're even entering into the real world, so once we figure out some of our priorities first, then wedding talk can happen."