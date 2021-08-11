Your Guide to Fall Trends on Every Budget

Bachelor NationKylie JennerCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Score these sweater weather-approved looks before they sell out!

By Emily Spain, Marenah Dobin Aug 11, 2021 8:52 PM
Fall is around the corner, and we cannot wait! 

Besides stocking up on pumpkin spice everything, you're probably going to need some new fits that you can wear to the office, pumpkin patch and other seasonal activities. If you're not sure where to start when building your fleet of sweater weather-approved outfits, we rounded up the fall trends we are predicting will dominate your Instagram feeds.

In Fall 2021, you'll see a lot of quilted jackets, wide leg pants, sweater vests, houndstoothacid washfaux fur and more. Instead of waiting for the trees to change color, we recommend buying these styles before they sell out.

Scroll below to check out the pieces you need for fall that will accommodate every budget, so you can save your money for pumpkin spice lattes!

Shackets

You can wear a shirt jacket, or a shacket, as outerwear or as an outfit. It's a versatile, comfortable, and stylish piece that you'll want to wear all the time. And, of course, we found a few options that are currently on sale.

BB Dakota Eldridge Plaid Shirt Jacket

This color combo is everything! You can never go wrong with plaid for fall.

$148
Anthropologie

Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket

Is it even Fall if you don't add some fresh plaid to your wardrobe? This shirt jacket is rustic, yet refined. You can wear it as a part of your look with a pair of jeans. Or you can wear it over another outfit as a light jacket. Aside from being a quintessential autumn item, this is a definite "add to cart" because Treasure & Bond donates 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth.

$89
Nordstrom

Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket

E! shoppers know how much we adore Free People. The Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket has some distressed details, multiple pockets. It's the perfect go-to wardrobe piece for Fall.

$128
Nordstrom

Thread & Supply Shirt Jacket

Enjoy this fall trend in a beautiful sky blue color or camel. The Thread & Supply shirt jacket provides a just-right level of warmth. It has an incredibly soft jersey lining and roomy pockets.

 

 

$49
Nordstrom

Acid Wash

What's old is new again with the acid wash trend. You'll be seeing a lot of acid wash jeans, jackets, shirts, and dresses in the upcoming months.

BP Acid Wash Straight Leg Mom Jeans

Acid wash is back and so are mom jeans. These BP mom jeans are both retro and on-point with the current trends, especially with a white pair of sneakers. 

 

$45
Nordstrom

Sea Hildur Acid T-Shirt

This shirt combines two fall trends we're already obsessed with: acid wash and oversized collars.

$195
$59
Shopbop

Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Slim Straight Leg Jeans

The Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Slim Straight Leg Jeans are the perfect compromise between a slim and baggy fit pant. These are available in sizes ranging from 00 to 16.

$225
Nordstrom

Sweater Vests

You'll see a lot of sweater vests in the autumn, with some people rocking them over long-sleeve shirts, short-sleeve tops, or even on their own as a shirt.

Cable-Knit Sweater Vest

You can rock this sweater vest by itself, as seen on the model, or you can layer it with a short or long sleeve top underneath.

$98
Anthropologie

BP Oversize Sweater Vest

You will achieve those cool girl, easy-going layering vibes with this oversized vest. It's available in grey and a beautiful olive green.

$35
Nordstrom

Stine Goya Yarrow Sweater Vest, Violet Banana Leaf

Add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe with this cozy sweater vest!

$230
Lisa Says Gah

BP Women's Crop Sweater Vest

If oversized isn't you vibe, go for the cropped vest instead. This one has a subtle texture and three front buttons. You can get it in a beautiful bright orange, or a perfect-for-fall olive green.

$35
Nordstrom

BP Oversize Houndstooth Sweater Vest

This slightly oversized sweater vest has vintage vibes thanks  to its houndstooth pattern. You can get it in standard and plus sizes. And, by the way, you'll be seeing lots of houndstooth in Fall 2021.

 

$35
Standard Sizes
$35
Plus Sizes

Houndstooth & Gingham Prints

Houndstooth and gingham will never go out of style, but you'll see it a lot these prints this fall with sweaters, jackets, and more.

Plaid Reputation Black and White Gingham High-Waisted Pants

Gingham will take you from summer to fall! These pants can be dressed up or down with a cozy sweater or silk cami.

$58
$36
Lulus

Boss Faryna Houndstooth Check Short Sleeve Sweater

Most of us picture black and white when we hear "houndstooth," but this navy sweater is a sophisticated take on the trend.

$248
Nordstrom

Halogen Houndstooth Check Knit Moto Jacket

If you prefer the traditional black and white houndstooth, this zip-up moto jacket is so perfect for fall. 

$99
Nordstrom

GANNI Seersucker Check Top

Rock this gingham top with some black denim and a leather jacket for a fall-approved look.

$135
Shopbop

Lauren Ralph Lauren Snap Front Quilted Jacket

It doesn't get more classic, brown houndstooth quilted jacket. It has sophisticated corduroy accents and roomy pockets to hold your essentials. And, by the way, you're going to see a lot of quilted jackets this season too.

 

$170
Nordstrom

Quilted Jackets

Quilted jackets are sophisticated, yet functional for everyday wear. You will always look put-together in a quilted jacket.

BlankNYC Quilted Hooded Jacket

You will be cozy and stylish in this quilted hooded jacket. You can also get it in army green.

$128
Nordstrom

Vero Moda Simoneloa Quilted Shirt Jacket

This quilted jacket combines the shirt jacket trend and a luxurious texture, making it the perfect fall layering piece. It's also available in black.

$75
Nordstrom

Zella Longline Quilted Bomber Jacket

You can never go wrong with a black quilted jacket. This one is also available in a gorgeous burgundy color.  You'll wear this diamond-quilted jacket whenever you can. 

$169
Nordstrom

Lilac & Lavender

Normally, we associate fall with neutral colors and jewel tones, but this year you'll see a lot of light purple. 

Reclaimed Vintage Inspired 90s Dad Jeans in Lilac Wash

We love they styled this model with a lilac sweater vest and matching lilac jeans. Such a chic monochromatic look!

$51
ASOS

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper

Ugg slippers are nothing short of iconic. You will get so many compliments on these lilac frost shoes. They're lined with incredibly soft UGGplush, which is also moisture-wicking. The rubber sole provides traction,  which means you can wear these indoors and outside.

 

$100
Nordstrom

Madewell Ridgeton Pullover Sweater

This comfy Madewell pullover sweater has a raw-edge V-neck and side vents.

 

$90
Nordstrom

Free People FP Movement Windy Meadow Pocket Joggers

These flowy fit pants are about to become your new go-to joggers.

 

$98
Nordstrom

Leopard Print

Leopard print will be so omnipresent this fall that it will start feeling like a neutral. You can truly rock animal print with anything as long as you own it and exude some confidence.

Bernardo Animal Print Double Breasted Bouclé Coat

This double-breasted coat proves that animal print is forever-on-trend.

 

$250
Nordstrom

ASOS Design Leopard Print Blouse with Contrast Collar

Perfect for work and weekend brunch with friends! This top screams fall.

$32
$18
ASOS

Billabong Long Road Faux Fur Jacket

This super comfortable jacket has that leopard pattern and roomy pockets. 

$70
$46
Nordstrom

Via Spiga Leopard Print Hooded Reversible Faux Fur Jacket

This hooded jacket is actually reversible. You can rock the animal-print trend or flip it to the other side for a solid black, faux-fur look.

 

$250
$150
Nordstrom

Fringe

This trend adds an element of excitement to every outfit. You can go full-out with the fringe or you can opt for a subtle bit instead.

Born Kenia Fringe Bootie

These western-inspired booties are available in black and brown. Yes, they're cute, but they're also super comfortable thanks to a cushioned foam footbed with arch support.

 

$150
Nordstrom

Rails Women's Francis Cable & Fringe Cotton Blend Sweater

The fringe accents add some fun to this cable-knit sweater.

 

$198
Nordstrom

Lawless Fringe Western Boots

These fringe western boots will add texture and spice to any outfit. 

$198
Free People

Monaco Fringe Knit Tank

A dash of fringe takes this tank to the next level.

$160
Nordstrom

Wide-Leg Pants & Flares

We haven't abandoned the skinny jeans, but wide-leg pants and flares are fun way to switch things up. You'll be seeing them everywhere, with denim, athleisure, trousers, and more.

Open Edit Wide Leg Pants

These are just so sophisticated, but they can also exude that laidback, chill ambiance depending on how you style them.

$49
Nordstrom

Rachel Flare: Ultra High Rise Instasculpt

Freshen up your denim selection with this dark indigo wash! This pair features Instasculpt technology that will smooth, sculpt and conform to your body.

$199
DL1961

High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans

Put on some disco music and get ready to dance with these vintage flare jeans! We love the medium indigo wash and lining details on this pair.

$90
$40
GAP

7 For All Mankind Dojo Tailorless Flare Leg Jeans

These flared jeans are both modern and retro.

$198
Nordstrom

Vera Moda Athena Velvet Flare Crop Pants

These velvet flares are great for athleisure or you can easily dress them up.

 

$45
Nordstrom

Faux Fur

Is it even fall if you don't rock some faux fur?

Nordstrom Belted Recycled Polyester Faux Fur Coat

It doesn't get more glamorous than this faux fur belted coat.

$229
Nordstrom

Bella Dahl Faux Fur Zip Up Hoodie

When it starts to get cooler, we don't take off jackets like this one even when we're inside. 

$272
$124
Revolve

Halogen Women's Hooded Faux Fur Jacket

Step up your hoodie game in a faux fur zip-up.

$129
$85
Nordstrom

Bernardo Textured Faux Fur Jacket

Sure a lot of us already have black, faux fur jackets, but this one is unique thanks to its texture and zipper.

$200
Nordstrom

Platform Loafers 

The edgier version of classic loafer is already taking over our Instagram feeds! Not only are they super comfortable, but they're appropriate for office days and outings with friends.

ASOS DESIGN Miller Chunky Loafers in Black

Not in the place to drop a few hundred dollars on the designer version of these chunky loafers? Same. These are a pretty good dupe!

$43
ASOS

Aretha Bit Platform Loafer

Once you put these chic platform loafers on, you're bound to feel like a total boss babe.

$150
$90
Sam Edelman

Ready for more newness for your wardrobe? Check out these pieces that will flatter your changing body.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

