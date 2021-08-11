Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik Named New Jeopardy! Hosts

Who are your new Jeopardy! hosts?
The answer has finally been revealed. Sony Pictures Television announced on Aug. 11 that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will take on the role following Alex Trebek's death.
According to a press release, Richards will assume the position of full-time host of Jeopardy!'s daily syndicated program starting with season 38, and Bialik will host Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series, including Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC next year. Richards will also continue to fulfill his current job as executive producer of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer for the popular quiz show.
"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!," Richards said in the release. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode."
He then took a moment to honor Trebek. "Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show," Richards continued. "I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love."
In addition, he expressed his enthusiasm for having Bialik sign on. "Her academic track record and enthusiasm for the game made her a terrific guest host," Richards added. "It will be a privilege to produce the primetime series with her as host."
As for The Big Bang Theory actress, she said she "couldn't be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family."
"What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!" she stated in the release. "I'm so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I'm just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we've had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!"
After Trebek passed away of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80 last November, the show began a search for its new host. Over the past season, guests hosts like Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, LeVar Burton, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Joe Buck, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Buzzy Cohen and David Faber took turns taking on the gig. Richards hosted between the last week of February and the first week of March, and Bialik performed the duties at the end of May and early June.
"We took this decision incredibly seriously," Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said in the press release. "A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show–deservedly so because it's Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers."
Ahuja also said the team "knew early on" it wanted to "divide the hosting responsibilities," noting "it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices."
"They were both at the top of our research and analysis," he continued. "Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand. We are excited to get to work with them both and are confident that they will carry on the legacy of this iconic show."
Earlier this week, as speculation over who the new host would be continued to spread, Richards' involvement in a discrimination lawsuit resurfaced. The Associated Press reported a former Price Is Right model received more than $7.7 million in punitive damages in 2012 after it was determined she was discriminated against because of her pregnancy. As E! News previously reported, Richards, who was an executive producer on The Price Is Right for more than a decade, denied allegations of mistreatment during the trial.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, producing company FremantleMedia appealed the verdict. An appeals court then ruled there was sufficient evidence for a second trial, THR continued, and the case was later settled.
Richards addressed the claims in an email sent to Jeopardy! employees that was obtained by E! News.
"These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show," he wrote in part. "I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right. I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone's pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys."
"I am very proud of my time on The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal," he continued, citing another show he worked on. "During my tenure, our female cast members welcomed seven beautiful children. We embraced and celebrated each pregnancy and birth both in front of and behind the camera. It was a joy to watch their families grow and highlight their happiness as part of the show."