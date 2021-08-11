Joel Kinnaman Under Investigation for Alleged Rape After Being Granted Restraining Order From Model

Watch : "The Suicide Squad" Cast Spills Behind-The-Scenes Details

Joel Kinnaman has found himself involved in an investigation overseas.

A spokesperson for the Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Aug. 11 that the Suicide Squad star has been accused in an ongoing investigation concerning alleged rape.

According to the spokesperson, "The prosecutor got the case today and has hardly been able to look at it. She has said there is a need for further investigative matters before she can make a decision."

The prosecutor has not said what their plan is for further investigation, per the spokesperson, but that it is normal to interview the alleged perpetrator. The spokesperson believes that the alleged victim is Bella Davis who also goes by the name Gabriella Magnusson.

On Aug. 6, Kinnaman filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order against Davis after he accused her of extortion. According to his legal team, Davis threatened to publicize false information about Kinnaman in the past.