See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

"One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed," Beyoncé told the outlet, "using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."

After revealing that she has "personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half" of her life, the Grammy winner dished on her self-care routine and clearly her oldest daughter seems to be paying attention.