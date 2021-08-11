Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s 4-Month-Old Baby Tries to Get Her Good Side in Selfie Video

Watch : Bindi Irwin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Daaaaaaaad, get my good side! Bindi Irwin's 4-month-old daughter Grace, probably.

Because in a new video Irwin's husband Chandler Powell shared on his Instagram account Tuesday, Aug. 10, Grace was working the camera, much like her Dancing With the Stars-winning mom.

Joked Chandler, "Grace trying to get the right selfie angle on our daily 'dad-venture.'"

"Her new favorite thing is seeing herself in the camera!" he added, something that was evidenced by Grace repeatedly trying to grab the camera.

It's not the first time the babe has stolen the show: She also celebrated her mom's birthday recently, and Bindi shared an adorable photo with Grace to mark the big 2-3 on Saturday, July 24.

"My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift," Bindi captioned her Instagram. "Our sweet Grace Warrior's face says it all."

Bindi continued. "Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!)."