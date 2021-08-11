Bachelor NationKylie JennerCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why We Aren't Rooting for Adrian Grenier in Clickbait's New Trailer

If Adrian Grenier thought navigating the mansions of Hollywood with his Entourage was a minefield, he’s in for a shock judging by the action-packed trailer of Netflix’s newest thriller.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 11, 2021 6:12 PMTags
TVAdrian GrenierCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Vincent Chase may not have been the best person, but he looks like a saint compared to Adrian Grenier's latest character.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming drama miniseries, Clickbait, which has the Entourage alum in a suspicious new role. As the trailer teases, Grenier plays Nick Brewer, the victim of a sensationalized kidnapping. Yet, as his abductor reveals in a ransom video, Nick may not be the family man he appears to be.

"I abuse women," reads the sign Nick is forced to hold. "At 5 million views, I die."

While Nick's wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) goes on the news to beg the kidnapper to release him, noting that he's "kind, loving and gentle," investigators begin to dig deeper into the victim's past. An ominous voice asks in a voiceover, "Has Nick ever been violent?"

According to flashback footage, the answer is...not no.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Suspicion around the taken Nick grows when a new video claims, "I killed a woman."

Regardless, Sophie and Nick's sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) seem determined to find the kidnapped man. But the new series certainly has us wondering, do we really know the people closest to us?

In addition to the leading trio, Clickbait stars Phoenix Raei, Elizabeth AlexanderAbraham Lim, Jessica "Jessie" Collins, Ian MeadowsSteve Mouzakis, Daniel Henshall, Motell Gyn Foster, Jaylin Fletcher and Camaron Engels

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

2

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex Nic a Second Chance

Watch the thrilling new trailer for yourself above.

Clickbait premieres Aug. 25 on Netflix.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

2

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She's Giving Ex Nic a Second Chance

4

Influencer Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma After Scooter Accident in Bali

5

Bachelorette's Justin Shares Why Blake's Journey Felt "Weird"