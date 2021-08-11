Garcelle Beauvais Comes Clean on Erika Jayne Drama & the RHOBH Housewife She Isn't Talking to

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais Stunned By Erika Jayne Lashing Out at Her

Keeping it real.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais didn't hold back on E! News' Daily Pop when dishing on the Erika Jayne drama during last week's episode.

Erika has found herself in the hot seat amid her ongoing divorce and legal proceedings involving ex Tom Girardi. Yet, Garcelle admitted she was surprised that her question about Tom still calling Erika is what led to an explosive blow-up onscreen.

"I was stunned that that was the question that broke the camel's back," The Real host exclusively explained during today's Aug. 11 episode of Daily Pop. "She had been so honest and forthright about a bunch of things, and not just to me, to the other girls. So when I said, 'Oh, Tom calls her'—which she was mic'ed when she said it, so it's not like I said something out of turn—and they all went nuts. Everybody lost their mind, especially Erika."

Co-star Crystal Jung Minkoff was the only cast member to defend Garcelle. "I was in my separate car, because of COVID, everywhere we went on that trip, we were in separate cars," Garcelle revealed. "So I got into my car and I did not hear them have that conversation with one of the producers."