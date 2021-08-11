Bachelorette's Greg Grippo Says He's "Ashamed" of How He Behaved During Katie Thurston Breakup

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie & Greg's EXPLOSIVE Finale Blows Our Minds!

Greg Grippo is ready to talk about it all.

The Bachelorette contestant spoke about his breakup with Katie Thurston and their confrontation on After the Final Rose during the Aug. 10 episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

Greg was one of Katie's final three suitors but left the show after he professed his love for her during their hometown date and felt like he didn't get the reassurance he wanted. The two faced each other for the first time since their split on After the Final Rose on Aug. 9, and Katie accused him of gaslighting her, acting during the show and never wanting to get engaged. Greg insisted that his feelings for her were real and he had planned to get engaged. He also apologized for the way their relationship ended.

The way it ended is that Greg eliminated himself from the show in a notoriously explosive manner, even by Bachelor standards, telling Katie (among other things), "I don't give a f--k about the rose."

While speaking to hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe before their sit-down on After the Final Rose, Greg said he didn't have any regrets. Now, he told Nick, things have changed.