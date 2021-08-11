See Gwen Stefani’s Preserved Dress and Flowers From Blake Shelton Wedding

Gwen Stefani is proving that after marrying Blake Shelton, the two are happy anywhere.
Case in point: Gwen recently shared sweet footage of her preserved Vera Wang wedding dress and gorgeous white flowers on Instagram Stories. In the series of clips posted on Aug. 10, the "Cool" singer documented her husband's sweet reaction to their wedding flowers.
"Standing here like an idiot because you told me you wanted flowers to put in the vase for dinner," Blake quipped. "And I then I walk in and see this," referring to a stunning set of white roses centered on the couple's dining room table, courtesy of her dress designer, Vera.
Of course, this prompted the 51-year-old vocalist to show fans that's she preserving her "perfect" wedding dress in a matching white box, and as for her bouquet? It looks like it was tossed just yesterday. Even Gwen herself can't believe it, saying as held the flowers, "I'm never gonna be over that I was out picking these."
When it came to choosing the dress of her dreams, the stylish singer went custom, according to Vera. "She chose a custom lily-white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown," the designer shared on Instagram, "with a plunging neckline and a cut away back." The singer's gorgeous veil even featured the names of her three children—Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7—who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale—as well as her and her husband's moniker, making for a beautiful design suited for a family of five.
And if you're wondering about her dress after the nuptials, Gwen went with another effortlessly chic choice. "For the reception, she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt," Vera also shared on Instagram. "The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children."
According to Carson Daly, who officiated the couple's wedding, the newlyweds' ceremony was "a perfect blend of country and glamour."
"It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is," The Voice host told Today. "They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works. They're comfort food with class, and everybody roots for that."