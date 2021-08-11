Bachelorette's Justin Glaze Shares Why Blake Moynes' Journey With Katie Thurston Felt "Weird"

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie & Greg's EXPLOSIVE Finale Blows Our Minds!

Justin Glaze has a lot to say after the world saw his pursuit for Katie Thurston's affection end in heartbreak on The Bachelorette's season finale.

During the episode that aired on Monday, Aug. 9, Justin learned he wouldn't be going on his fantasy-suite date after the show's lead told Blake Moynes she had fallen in love with him. The following day, Justin appeared on the Almost Famous podcast, where he spoke to Bachelor Nation favorites Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti about his stint on the ABC dating series.

When asked for his thoughts on Blake's apparent reluctance to actually propose to Katie in the moment, Justin made it clear that Blake seemed very focused on finding love with Katie from the get-go, even if it meant thwarting the efforts of his longtime friend Brendan Scanzano, who was among Katie's final seven contestants.

"From the second Blake came in, it did feel like his objective was to make it to the end and propose to Katie," Justin shared. "He's very close with Brendan from the house. Some of the guys were skeptical [of] Blake coming halfway through, and Brendan was kind of the guy that reassured everyone [that] even back home, he always talked highly of Katie."