MAFS' Jamie Otis Says She's "Fighting" for Her and Doug Hehner's Marriage to Survive

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

This isn't a rerun of Married at First Sight, this is Jamie Otis' current reality.

The 35-year-old star, who tied the knot with Doug Hehner on the first season of the Lifetime series, is peeling back the curtain and candidly discussing the marital issues she and her husband are facing.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the reality TV personality shared a photo of herself and Doug, 35, tearing up and embracing in their car after a "heated" phone call with their therapist.

"We're not giving up on each other—not now, not ever," Jamie began her caption. "TBH, sitting in the car in a random parking lot crying-like the hard ugly cry with snotty noses & hiccups-was not at all what I intended on sharing today...but here we are."

The former Bachelor contestant then detailed the conversation they had with their therapist, sharing, "It started w anger, yelling, blaming..but ended w us holding each other & trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER."