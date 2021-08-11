This Insulated Can Cooler Has 53,800 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"Like to keep your beer cold? Get this. Slow drinker but don't want to let your friends on to how slow you're drinking? Get this. Want your White Claw/Truly to stay as cold as it was when you took it out of your fridge? Get this. I kid you not this thing keeps drinks cold like that's its job (because it is). Once I got mine and saw how effective it was, I decided all of my cold beverage loving friends and family will be getting one also."

"If you like to drink the slim cans, you totally need to pick up one (or two or three!) of these. This was my first BrüMate item, so I was very surprised at how durable it was and heavy (in a good way, not heavy in a bad way). It was SO effective here in Florida since it's still hot here even in winter."

"Perfect for tall slim beer cans! So I have tried to find the perfect beer coozie for a Michelob Ultra, Bud Lite Lime & Corona Premier tall slim can. This is the perfect fit!!!! The top unscrews & you slip your can in & then twist the top back into place to tighten. I also love how the both sides have a slight flat surface so you can hold the coozie easy with no slippage at all!"

"I bought the Hopsulator Slim in grey so me and my husband could share. We got it on Sunday and we're already fighting over it! It fits our energy drinks for the morning and slim can beers at night! (And don't say- no beer should have to stay cold that long, we have 3 kids and it keeps it ready for me through all 3 'bedtimes' plus second attempt bedtimes)."