Make It Nice With This Real Housewives of New York Gift Guide

"Money Can't Buy You Class," but you can get these RHONY-inspired clothes, mugs, greeting cards, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 11, 2021 1:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Real Housewives of New York Gift GuideE! Illustration; Getty Images

The Real Housewives of New York City cast has blessed us with so many legendary catchphrases. From "Go to sleep" to "What are you doing here without Dorinda?" to "mention it all," these women have given us so many iconic one-liners. The best way to enjoy them is by watching the episodes over and over again, but that's not all you can do to celebrate your favorite Housewives.

We found clothes, mugs, greeting cards, and more items that will have Real Housewives of New York fans yelling "wow, Bethenny, wow" in response. Keep on scrolling to see our finds inspired by Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Tinsley Mortimer, Kelly Bensimon, and the rest of the RHONY legends.

read
Word on the Street: This Is the Shadiest Real Housewives of Potomac Gift Guide

Bad Gal Riri RHONY Mug

If you still can't get over Rihanna commenting on the argument between Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney, commemorate that moment with this mug from the instantly iconic moment. 

$19
Etsy

RHONY Go To Sleep Nightshirt Nightgown PJs

Who could ever forget Bethenny Frankel yelling "Go to sleep!" during the Scary Island trip (and eventually reprising the phrase during the Season 11 Miami trip)? Truly legendary. This is the perfect sleep attire for devoted RHONY fans.

$32
$29
Etsy

Bravo Real Housewives of New York Christmas inspired Ornament 3 Pack

There's nothing more festive than this three-pack of ornaments featuring memorable moments from Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley

$32
Etsy

Real Housewives of New York Yeah I’m Drinking Luann Tumbler & Lid

Tinsley Mortimer saying "Yeah, I'm drinking, Luann" will live in my head rent-free forever. Having this phrase on a some sort of drinkware is an absolute must.

$30
Etsy

Yeah, I'm Drinking Milk, Luann! Baby Bodysuit

How cute is this onesie for the mini RHONY fan in your life? Yeah, they're drinking milk, Luann.

$18
Etsy

Mention It All RHONY Bethenny Frankel Unisex Sweatshirt

This "Mention It All" sweatshirt was inspired by Bethenny's infamous argument with Ramona in the Berkshires. It's also available in five other colors.

$30
Etsy

Mention It All Make-up Bag

Don't stop with the sweatshirt. Mention even more with this cosmetic bag.

$15
Etsy

RHONY Real Housewives of New York Adult Coloring Book

Relax and get creative with this Real Housewives of New York City coloring book, featuring some of the show's best moments, including Ginger licking Jill Zarin's nose, Tinsley crying at the circus, Bethenny yelling at Kelly Bensimon, and Dorinda "making it nice."

$25
Amazon
$16
Etsy

I'm The Straw That Stirs The Drink Reusable Straw

Embody your inner Sonja Morgan with this reusable straw that's decorated with her mantra. 

$6
Etsy

Mention It All, Except What Happens My Bachelorette Weekend Real Housewives Card Instant Download

If you love Real Housewives, this invitation sets the best tone possible for your bachelorette party.

$5
Etsy

Team Jill Tee

If you're an OG viewer, this "Team Jill" t-shirt from the Season 1 reunion holds a special place in your heart.

$24
Etsy

Future Sonja Morgan Intern Baby Bodysuit

It's never too soon to work on your application to be a Sonja Morgan intern. This onesie is available in some adorable colors too.

$18
Etsy

What are you doing here without Dorinda? RHONY Welcome Mat

There's no better way to welcome anyone into your home than with this doormat

$48
Etsy

Ramona Singer Birthday Card

Ramona's 50-person party with her "closest girlfriends" will live on in infamy forever. Your friend will definitely laugh if you give her this birthday card.

$6
Etsy

Real Housewives of New York Not Well Bitch Dorinda Medley Alphabet Bracelet

Let them know how you're really doing when you where this bracelet inspired by one of Dorinda's most iconic one-liners. 

$10
Etsy

Ramona Eyes Sunglasses

These Ramona Eyes Sunglasses will make you feel like you're playing a game in the clubhouse with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

$13
Etsy

Real Housewives New York Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches With Straw- Set of 5

You need reusable drink pouches for your RHONY viewing party or any special event with your fellow fans. Each one has a different RHONY one-liner on it. This set of five pouches can be customized with different colors.

$22
Etsy

RHONY Prayer Candle Set of 4

Show your love for Ramona, Sonja, Lu, and Dorinda with these candles. You can even pick the wax color to match the rest of your decor. 

$55
Etsy

Eboni K. Williams RHONY Inspired Card

Eboni K. Williams' first tagline inspired this birthday card, which is the perfect mindset to have going into a new year.

$6
Etsy

Countess Luann, Bethenny It’s About Tom Towel Set

This Season 8 exchange between Bethany and Luann just never gets old. This decorative towel set would be hilarious in your kitchen or bathroom.

$30
Etsy

RHONY Bezerkshires Christmas Card

Stock up on these holiday cards to send to all of your RHONY-loving friends.

$7
Etsy

Countess Luann's Tennis Club Sag Harbor T-Shirt

Luann playing tennis has been a staple on this show since Season 1. Plus, these t-shirts (which are available in many colors) are just so adorable.

$27
Etsy

Real Housewives Wrapping Paper

The finishing touch to your RHONY gift is wrapping it in this Real Housewives of New York wrapping paper.

$5
Etsy

lf you're looking for more Bravo-inspired products, check out our Below Deck Gift Guide.

