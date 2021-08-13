Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

RHOSLC Season 2 Trailer: Jen Shah Panics Over Arrest in Explosive Preview

Plus, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby faces "cult" rumors and meet the new Housewife Jennie Nguyen making her season 2 debut.

Watch: "Real Housewives" Star Jen Shah Arrested for Telemarketing Scheme

We feel a chill in the air.

Bravo has finally released the highly anticipated trailers for season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The explosive promo does not shy away from Jen Shah's legal troubles and the drama it causes with the other ladies. But first, let's meet the new Housewife on the scene.

Returning RHOSLC cast members Jen, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Mary Cosby are joined by new Housewife Jennie Nguyen, who Jen describes as a "firecracker."

Cut to Jennie telling Jen to "shut the f--k" up during a heated argument in the showy wilderness. "Jennie is throwing down," Heather reacts.

Later, when Jennie's husband suggests "What if we get a sister wife?" so they can have more children, she explodes, "I'm pissed!"

Meanwhile, Meredith's son Brooks accuses Jen of liking nasty tweets about him calling him a "sissy bitch." Then there's rumors about Mary's church: "All the rumors are that Mary is a cult leader," Whitney claims.

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

As for Jen's legal drama (the Bravolebrity was arrested on Mar. 31 for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme and later plead not guilty to fraud charges), she sobs over the thought of jail and not seeing her kids.

"Do you know how f--king scared I am?!" she cries in one scene before later joking with her attorney, "Do I need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?"

Later, Meredith tells the group, "Can we talk about the hundreds of lives she has ruined?"

Then Whitney drops a bombshell directed at Meredith: "It looks like you may have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted."

Jen explodes, "I swear to god if you have anything to do with the bulls--t charges against me, Meredith, you're f--king disgusting. You're f--king fraudulent."
"Who's calling who a fraud?" Meredith fires back. "Love you, baby."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two premieres Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below for more info on season two.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Lisa Barlow

Always on the go, Lisa continues to be a busy working mom with her entrepreneurial children and loyal husband John at her side. She quickly finds herself in the center of the drama when the ladies constantly question her motives.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Heather Gay

While Heather's business Beauty Lab + Laser is thriving and on the precipice of growing into its second location, her life at home isn't quite as simple. With her oldest daughter ready to leave the nest, Heather struggles with breaking away from Mormon traditions and encouraging her daughter to live a secular life.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jennie Nguyen

Introduced to the group by Lisa, Jennie is not afraid to ask the tough questions and has no problem jumping right into the drama. A successful businesswoman and married mother of three, Jennie recently sold her medical spas to become a stay-at-home mom. With Jennie at home more, her husband Duy starts pressuring her for more kids and when she becomes reluctant, he is willing to explore all options including a sister wife.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney struggles to balance it all as her budding business has pulled her away from her stay-at-home mom duties, causing a lull in her romantic life with her husband Justin. Tensions rise when Whitney comes between Lisa and the long standing friendship with one of her best gal pals.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jen Shah

This season, Jen is focusing on channeling her inner zen and mending the important relationships in her life, but her world comes crashing down when charges are brought against her. She is in for the fight of her life as she quickly realizes who her true friends are and questions who may have turned her in.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Mary Cosby

Due to the pandemic, Mary's life has changed drastically, she has been forced to close the doors to her church and has started a faith-based podcast to fill the void. Friendships are tested when rumors about Mary become a topic of conversation after Lisa's friend reveals some unsettling allegations.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Meredith Marks

After reconciling last year, Meredith and Seth are going strong, but there still appears to be a few cracks in their foundation. While Meredith is full steam ahead on her relationship with Seth, she finds herself on the outs with her BFF Lisa when questions about loyalty arise.

