Jennifer Aniston Shares Shirtless Photo of Ex Justin Theroux in Birthday Tribute

Watch : "Sex and the City" Reboot: Would Justin Theroux Ever Return?

Who says exes can't be friends?

Jennifer Aniston proved she's still just as close to her former husband Justin Theroux by wishing him a happy 50th birthday on Aug. 10.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actress posted two photos. The first showed Theroux dressed up in a suit and tie with his dog Kuma sitting nearby, which Aniston captioned with the words "happy birthday JT." The second featured the American Psycho star posing shirtless while he appeared to be on vacation.

"Truly one of a kind," the Friends alum added. "LOVE YOU!"

Of course, the social media move should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, Theroux has posted tributes to Aniston on her birthday over the past few years.

"Happy birthday @jenniferaniston," he wrote this past February. "[red heart emoji] you B!"

Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in 2015 but broke up near the end of 2017. When they announced their split in 2018, the duo described themselves as "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship." They also expressed their determination to maintain their "deep respect and love" for one another.