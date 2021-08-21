Is Valentino Beauty's $1,004 Makeup Line Worth Your Money? We Tried It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Since 1962, Valentino's whimsical and wildly over-the-top designs continue to transform the fashion industry. Lady Gaga's Cinderella blue Golden Globes gown and Jackie Kennedy Onassis' unconventional wedding dress are a faint glimmer into the brand's indelible creations over the years.
And now, the fashion powerhouse is using its fun and fabulous approach to style to craft Valentino Beauty's first-ever makeup collection. Because after an array of fragrance launches, the luxury brand is entering the cosmetics category in full force.
If anything, Valentino Beauty's wide range of products offer both glamor and functionality. But how does the new collection really hold up, especially when the entire line will cost beauty lovers $1,004? Yes, you read that correctly.
So, if you're curious to know if it's worth every penny, E! News has you covered! We tested nine of Valentino Beauty's items and we're spilling all the beau-tea.
Read our honest review, below!
Very Valentino 24-Hour Wear Liquid Foundation, $64:
If you ever wanted a foundation that could withstand a 30-minute workout, a windy beach day and house-cleaning, then look no further. Valentino's offering most definitely holds up to its name, as it really lasts for 24 hours without needing any touch-ups. Best of all? Its long-wearing formula is weightless and provides light-to-medium coverage that conceals blemishes and inflammation. The SPF ingredient is an added bonus, especially since it doesn't leave a tacky residue. While the foundation is fragranced, it's not potent and wears off as soon as you blend it in with other products. Get it in 40 shades.
V-Lighter Face Base Primer and Highlighter, 58:
Get an instant glow with this luminous base that can be worn with or without foundation. Plus, the blend of hyaluronic acid and light-reflecting pearls will not only give your skin a boost of hydration but it creates the illusion that you just finished a workout and now have a fresh, healthy glow. And rest assured that the primer is anything but greasy. I personally like using it as a primer because it fills in my pores and allows my face products to seamlessly glide on. The V-Lighter comes in two shades that correspond to your complexion and undertones. All in all, 10 across the board!
Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick Matte & Satin Finish, $55:
Designer Valentino Garavani made red the brand's signature color long ago, so it was no surprise that out of 50 lipsticks, there are 18 in the fiery crimson color. And each shade of vermillion is suitable for a variety of skin tones, as well as the other hues in pinks, plums, corals and nudes. Along with an array of dazzling shades to choose from, the lipsticks come in two finishes: matte and satin. The matte formula sits comfortably on your lips and doesn't feel drying. Additionally, the satin lipsticks swipe on seamlessly and feel pillow-soft on your pout. The only flaw (which breaks my heart) is the packaging. The product comes in refillable tubes but I noticed the case kept popping up and wiggling around, which caused my lipstick to smudge all over.
Dream Dust Lip and Cheek Loose Glitter, $32:
For those days you want to add a little razzle-dazzle. The product, which feels lightweight, will dress up your lips and cheeks with its pink champagne hue. The glitter pot dispenses in a tiny brush, making it both mess- and fuss-free. However, if you plan on eating and drinking, know that it easily flecks off. Even though I don't see myself wearing this often, with Fashion Week on the horizon, it just might be the perfect reason to dust it on and masquerade around in a flashy makeup look.
Color-Flip Eyeshadow Palette, $98:
Whether you're traveling or want something compact in your makeup collection, this palm-sized eyeshadow palette will do just the trick. The petite packaging also cleverly holds eight shadows—all you need to do is flip through two different quads to access all of the shadows, which range from satin to shimmer to matte finishes. Currently, there's one eye palette available but you can easily create a day-to-night look since it includes neutral tones, as well as a black, and two glitzy shades. Although the shadows are pigmented and blend seamlessly without any fallout, there is one downside: The shimmer shadows lose their luster after a few hours of wear.
Want a little drama in your life? Look no further, as this mascara will add major volume and length to your lashes with just one swipe. Plus, the small wavy bristles will coat each lash from root to tip. But like most drama, you're guaranteed to find yourself in some mess. The mascara's fluffy brush is too thick, making it smudge onto your lids—even if you apply it with the utmost precision. Moreover, the formula clumps up easily and feels heavy on the lashes. If you still want a bold eye look, Revlon's So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara ($9.49) is a great dupe. They both come in bright red packaging and have a similar brush. Except, Revlon's offering costs less than a margarita.
This double-ended eyeliner provides a liquid liner and gel pencil in one. With a simple flick of the wrist, you'll effortlessly create a cat-eye all thanks to the liquid liner's smooth and soft brush tip. What's more? The liquid liner instantly dries down, so you won't get any weird or random strokes on your eyelids. However, the gel liner, which glides on like butter and doesn't tug the skin, will smudge onto the lids after an hour of wear.
While it's hard to reinvent the wheel in the brow category, Valentino Beauty was clearly up for the challenge. The brow trio is not only innovative with its clever packaging—there are three different compartments that contain the spoolie, retractable pencil and ink liner—but the product itself suits many needs. For a natural finish, the ink liner creates ultra-fine strokes that subtly fill in sparse hairs. It's faint enough that no one will question if those are your real brows. The pencil provides the same effect, while also allowing you to shape and shade your brows to your heart's desire.
Eye2Cheek Blush and Eyeshadow, $58:
Valentino Beauty has clearly mastered the art of multifunctional makeup, and the eye-to-cheek duo is no different. So far, I've used the product as a blush and love the lit-from-within glow it immediately gives my skin. For example, the Rosa Emozione shade flushed my cheeks with a soft pinky hue that looked natural and youthful. Plus, the cream-to-powder formula makes it easy to blend, as well as allows you to build it up to an intense color. All 12 shades are infused with color-boosting pearls for an added radiance. Although this product is lovely, I can't help but compare it to Milani's beloved Baked Blushes, which are about $10.