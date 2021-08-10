Dog the Bounty Hunter and Fiancée Francie Frane's Wedding Date Revealed

Watch : Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute to Late Wife Beth

The sound of wedding bells are fast approaching for Dog the Bounty Hunter.



A little over a year after E! News confirmed the reality star had popped the question to Francie Frane, the 68-year-old revealed the couple's wedding date—and it's coming up pretty soon.

During a guest appearance on the Two Guys From Hollywood podcast, the former bail bondsman told co-hosts Alan Nevins and Joey Santo, "I'm getting married, and you're invited." After the impromptu invitation, Dog went on to reveal details: "We went to the venue, picked it out yesterday, looked at it," he shared. "Man, it costs a lot to get married, my God! But, yes, Sept. 2 [is the wedding date]."

The latest news comes a little over two years after Dog's wife of 13 years, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 at age 51 after a battle with throat cancer.

"Francie's husband passed away over three years ago," Dog said. "Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth."