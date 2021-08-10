See Kylie Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner and More

Watch : Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Back Together?

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned makeup mogul is celebrating her 24th birthday today and her famous family is already sending Stormi Webster's mom the sweetest social media tributes.

Travis Scott shared a pic of him and Kylie from Stormi's birthday party in February writing, "Wake up it's yoooo bdaayyyyyy," in his Instagram stories on Aug. 10.

Kendall Jenner also shared many sister pics, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby sister @kyliejenner. My soul mate we were put here together for a reason. So many moments together, we are blessed! we are strong! You make me proud every day. I love you."

Momager Kris Jenner gushed on Instagram on Tuesday, "Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!! I can't believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats…. And playing with my makeup!!!!!! You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!!"